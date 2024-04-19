Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.93. The stock had a trading volume of 318,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,438. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

