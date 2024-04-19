Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 606,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,816. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.