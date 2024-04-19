Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.45. 1,688,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,955. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

