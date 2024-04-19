Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,269 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,970. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

