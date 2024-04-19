Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.55. 205,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 822,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $2.47. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 38.89% and a negative return on equity of 291.29%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

In other Wheels Up Experience news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.