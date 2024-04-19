Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. 9,987,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,494,529. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

