Wrapped eETH One Day Volume Reaches $35.18 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,209.45 or 0.04939871 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $35.18 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 707,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 705,910.19909917. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,109.92917238 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $44,048,808.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

