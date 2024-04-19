Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 11,211 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 422,822 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.