Zhang Financial LLC Buys 66 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded down $10.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.87. The stock had a trading volume of 520,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,232. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

