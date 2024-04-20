Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to C$104.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$104.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE AEM opened at C$87.82 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$74.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

