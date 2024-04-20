National Bankshares Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$18.25

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$18.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a report on Friday.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Shares of AYA opened at C$14.80 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 493.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.87.

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.