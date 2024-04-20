National Bankshares Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$18.25

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$18.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a report on Friday.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
