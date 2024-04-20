Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.05.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

CPG opened at C$11.96 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.95.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.