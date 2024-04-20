Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFP. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canfor and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Canfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.67.

TSE CFP opened at C$14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$13.41 and a 52-week high of C$23.99.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.94) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

