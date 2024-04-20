AIA Group Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 302.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,038,400 shares of company stock worth $60,947,637. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.