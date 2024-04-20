BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 957.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 45,207 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 222.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of BKMC opened at $91.26 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $448.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

