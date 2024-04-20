Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,327,000 after buying an additional 78,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,821,000 after buying an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after acquiring an additional 362,071 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $142.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

