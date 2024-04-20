Contrasting ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) and Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)

Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Free Report) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wavefront Technology Solutions and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wavefront Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A ProFrac $2.63 billion 0.49 -$97.70 million ($0.53) -15.30

Wavefront Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wavefront Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.8% of Wavefront Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of ProFrac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and ProFrac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wavefront Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 3 2 0 2.40

ProFrac has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.13%.

Profitability

This table compares Wavefront Technology Solutions and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wavefront Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A ProFrac -3.98% 3.04% 0.93%

Summary

ProFrac beats Wavefront Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in Canada. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites. Wavefront Technology Solutions is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

