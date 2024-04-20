Cosmos Reaches 1-Day Volume of $117.62 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.28 billion and $117.62 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $8.39 or 0.00013077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00055636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00023204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.