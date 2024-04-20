Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $89.73 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.