FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.97

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.97 and traded as low as $30.64. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 9,229 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.92.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5,155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.