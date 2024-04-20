Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.60

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.60 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.39), with a volume of 528,539 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £93.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,585.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

