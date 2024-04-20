iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

