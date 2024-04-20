Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.52 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $130,939.39 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,891.91 or 1.00038288 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00209138 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114,019.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.