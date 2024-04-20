Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 578 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IVW traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.31. 3,724,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,420. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

