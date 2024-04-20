O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,102.53.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,090.94 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,093.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,009.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

