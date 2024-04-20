Planning Directions Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VPU traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.62. 132,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.50.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

