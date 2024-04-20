Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,125,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

