Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Texas Instruments
In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Texas Instruments Price Performance
TXN stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.72. The firm has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Texas Instruments Company Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
