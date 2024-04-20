Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CREG stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.75.
About Smart Powerr
