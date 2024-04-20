Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CREG stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.75.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

