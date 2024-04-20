Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.53

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vector Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON VCAP opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.34) on Friday. Vector Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 42 ($0.52). The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03. The firm has a market cap of £12.44 million, a P/E ratio of 687.50 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.11.

Get Vector Capital alerts:

Vector Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.