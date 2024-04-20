Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.53

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Vector Capital Price Performance
Shares of LON VCAP opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.34) on Friday. Vector Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 42 ($0.52). The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03. The firm has a market cap of £12.44 million, a P/E ratio of 687.50 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.11.
Vector Capital Company Profile
