Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.00.

H opened at $146.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,302,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 7.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

