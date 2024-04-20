Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

In other Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 8,365 shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $118,699.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,599.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

