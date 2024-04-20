Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

