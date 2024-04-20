WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $34.96. Approximately 5,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $305.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

