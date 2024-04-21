B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.22) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 593 ($7.38).
In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Oliver Tant bought 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £25,950 ($32,304.24). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
