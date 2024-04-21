Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,286,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,397,000 after acquiring an additional 50,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,875,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after buying an additional 306,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

