Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.36.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Fiverr International stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $758.70 million, a P/E ratio of 218.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $37.18.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fiverr International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fiverr International by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 134.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

See Also

