Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,471,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $590,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
VB traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $221.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.15. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.