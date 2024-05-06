Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,471,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $590,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VB traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $221.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.15. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

