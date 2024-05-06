18,333 Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Acquired by GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 59,229 shares of company stock worth $62,006. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 8.3 %

BW traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 1,796,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,099. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.