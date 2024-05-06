Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after buying an additional 2,861,358 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Comcast by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $207,931,000 after buying an additional 1,227,469 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $49,424,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,164,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,949,441. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

