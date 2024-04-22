Insider Buying: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Acquires 135,158 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 135,158 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $202,737.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,989,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,466. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Expensify Stock Performance
NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.64 on Monday. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.49.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
