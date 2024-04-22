Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,459 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $451,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 364,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,426,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

