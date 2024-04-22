Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 888 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in Tesla by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 5,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,685,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,506,430. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.