1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,296,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,133,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

