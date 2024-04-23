AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $79.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $67.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

