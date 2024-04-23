ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Gap Up to $8.21

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.44. ARS Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 50,615 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPRY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,760,591.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 6,450,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $16,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

