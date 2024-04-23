Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $130,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. 232,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,949. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.