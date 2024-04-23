Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $173,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. 140,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,569. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

