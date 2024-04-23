Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 349,425 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,119,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
