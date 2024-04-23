Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

